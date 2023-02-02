WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Bunny Ware, WSAV Staff
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 10:20 PM EST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 10:20 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mediation Center hosted its 6th annual Velvet Gala Thursday at the Charles H. Morris Center.
It was an evening of food, drinks, music, silent auction and bingo.
Take a look at the photos!
Distressed jeans have become a wardrobe staple for those curating a relaxed but chic aesthetic.
Huk (pronounced “hook”) fishing gear is committed to providing durable, comfortable, high-quality fishing apparel for men and women who love to fish.
The argan oil used for beauty is different from the one used for cooking, so be sure you know whether you’re buying cosmetic or culinary argan oil.