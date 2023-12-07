SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jewish Educational Alliance and the Savannah Music Festival presented their First Night, First Light celebration today to honor the first day of Hanukkah.
Take a look at all the smiling faces below:
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Jewish Educational Alliance and the Savannah Music Festival presented their First Night, First Light celebration today to honor the first day of Hanukkah.
Take a look at all the smiling faces below: