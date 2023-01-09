WSAV-TV
Please enter a search term.
by: Bunny Ware, Dajhea Jones
Posted: Jan 9, 2023 / 02:01 PM EST
Updated: Jan 9, 2023 / 02:02 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Harkleroad Jewelers gave out free meals from The Naked Dog food truck to law enforcement on Monday to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Check out photos from the event in the gallery below!
If you’re tired of waiting for the official Cheetos Duster to be available, it’s worth considering these Chester-Cheetah-approved products.
Stay prepared for driving in the snow by keeping these winter car tools in your trunk.
Children’s laxatives are a safe and effective way to bring relief from constipation and get your child feeling better.