SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need.

The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983.

CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those families stability and a chance to build a solid financial future for themselves and their children.

“When you look at individuals and families gaining generational wealth, it starts with the foundation of the home…for families to come,” Samples said.

These homes will be some of the biggest built through Habitat for Humanity, with four bedrooms each. Three of the four homes have already been assigned to families.