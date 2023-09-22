POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greater Pooler Chamber of Commerce hosted its Taste of Pooler event Thursday night.
Attendees had a chance to sample dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.
Take a look at the event photos below.
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bunny Ware
Posted:
Updated:
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Greater Pooler Chamber of Commerce hosted its Taste of Pooler event Thursday night.
Attendees had a chance to sample dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.
Take a look at the event photos below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now