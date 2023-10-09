SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Grainger Honda and the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society partnered to raise money with a car giveaway – and there is no one more perfect to win the car than a retired special education teacher.

Teacher Traci Whitaker is this year’s winner. She recently retired after 30 years in Effingham County. She said getting to teach kids with Down syndrome has been a big blessing.

“It’s simply–sorry–amazing to me…I feel honored to be a part of their life now. I was able to watch them grow up and be able to teach them and love on them.”

Traci says she still works with the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society as a special education teacher for Camp Buddy.

Check out the photos from the giveaway below. Congratulations, Traci: