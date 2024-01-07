THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – Desposito’s Seafood hosted its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday benefiting a local nonprofit that supports single mothers in need, Shelter from the Rain.
Take a look at the photos from the event!
by: Bunny Ware
