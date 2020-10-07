Free business classes offer helping hand to business owners and entreprenuers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Since the start of the pandemic many business owners and entrepreneurs have had to make hard choices as they weigh the impact of COVID-19. The city of Savannah is helping people get back on their feet with free online business classes.

The city’s Economic Development Department will start the free class on Wednesday afternoon from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Classes will cover how to write an effective business plan, improve your credit score, and other business strategies.

Click HERE for more business resources available through the city.