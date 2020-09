SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The men and women serving Savannah got a special treat Tuesday afternoon.

Step One Automotive Group hosted its 13th grab-and-go meal event, providing a free meal from Latin Chicks to first responders, veterans and health care workers.

Some furry friends also showed up for the event. Coastal Pet Rescue brought a few dogs available for adoption, and organizers raffled off tickets to help support the shelter.