City program offers COVID-19 relief to local businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is partnering with the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce to introduce a program that aims to help local business owners.

City leaders kickstarted the COVID-19 relief program at the end of May in an effort Mayor Van Johnson described as an “aggressive and ambitious action,”––adding the need for assertive actions to stem relief from the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Savannah’s City Council said the Savannah First Pilot Program will put local businesses first in their efforts to offer relief and recovery to Savannah’s business owners.

The program will give local businesses first bidding rights and preference on city contrasts as long as they are capable to meet the needs of the contract and have a business tax certificate dating before April 1, 2020. Local, minority, and women-owned businesses will be given more contract bidding points in the city’s system for the first year. City leaders will also launch a contractor-in-training program to help business owners who are not certified, to get them to the point where they can bid on city projects and meet the requirements.

The city’s Economic Development Department will join the Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday to host a zoom meeting from noon until 1:00 p.m. The meeting will introduce the pilot program’s initiatives, cover the contractor-in-training program, and reintroduce local minority and women-owned businesses enterprise certifications.

No registration or RSVP is required to attend.

Small, minority, and women-owned business owners are encouraged to join Wednesday’s meeting.

Use the following link and ID number to attend the Zoom meeting:

savannahga.zoom.us/j/92975848926

Meeting ID: 929 7584 8926