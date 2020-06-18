Fifth Annual Tybee Island Wade-In commemorates fight for freedom

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – People across the country are celebrating Juneteenth and its significance in American history. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson ordered June 19th to be an official city holiday as well as leaders in Bluffton and Statesboro.

Commemorative events are happening both locally and out on Tybee Island where community members will gather for the Fifth Annual Juneteenth Wade-In; led by the Tybee MLK Human Rights Organization.

Committee members said June 19th’s significance in history serves as the nation’s true independence day.

It took over 88 years after the War for Independence before all American people were free. Julia Pearce, the coordinator for Tybee Island’s Juneteenth commemoration and jubilee, said on July 4th, 1776, 20 percent of the colonists were still enslaved.

Pearce said black soldiers who fought in the war were fighting for their freedoms too, but that day wouldn’t come until June 19th, 1865. Patt Gunn, a Gullah Geechee storyteller will lead community members out on North Beach into the water—symbolic of the first wade-in which was led by some college students from Savannah State University in the 60’s. During that time, African Americans on Tybee Island were restricted by law from going into the Atlantic Ocean. The wade-in was both a movement of protest, and a demonstration. Among the group was former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson.

“African Americans celebrate America just like everybody else and so we’ve been coming to the fourth of July knowing that the fourth of July really wasn’t freedom for us. It wasn’t freedom for us but it’s celebrated as a freedom day so we should actually have a freedom day that’s for everyone, so that’s what Juneteenth is about,” Pearce stated.

Tybee Island’s Wade-In starts at 9:00 a.m. People can gather in front of the North Beach Bar and Grill on 33 Meddin Drive. Pearce said to please wear a mask and bring a chair. NAACP Vice President Chad Mance will be the special speaker at the event.