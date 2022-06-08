SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening its doors in Pooler tomorrow.

Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters is located at 2021 Pooler Parkway, at the intersection of Pooler Parkway and Blue Moon Crossing, and will open tomorrow for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service. The restaurant will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The new location is operated by Erik Amick, who first learned about Chick-fil-A while working as a camp counselor, where he had the opportunity to meet Truett Cathy. Amick was inspired by Cathy’s dedication to philanthropy and the way it shaped him as a business leader.

Amick hopes to employ approximately 100 full and part-time Team Members at the Savanah Quarters location.

In honor of the grand opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is donating $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Savannah area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A Savannah Quarters is also recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Savannah area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

The Savannah Quarters location is joining 15 other Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Savannah area.