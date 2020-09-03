Chatham County Mental Health Symposium kicks off

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States. With more people reporting higher levels of stress and anxiety, mental health experts are concerned about the pandemic’s impact on people’s mental health and wellness.

September is National Suicide Prevention month and a local organization in Chatham County wants people to know they’re not alone.

The Annual Chatham County Mental Health Symposium is going on throughout the month. Mental health advocates are raising awareness with their free ‘Mental Health is for Everyone’ online events.

The Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council offers several resources like their SuicideTALK training that helps people understand the impact of suicide in their commmunity, how to address stigmas, contribute to suicide safety, and learn how to take the first steps toward prevention. Talk stands for tell, ask, listen, and keepsafe.

The 2020 Mental Healthy Symposium has four weeks of educational events. Due to the pandemic all events will take place online.

Below is this year’s schedule:

Click HERE to register to attend one of their events.

You can call (912) 661-0577 for more information.

If you or someone you know needs help right now you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-TALK (8255) or you can text 741741.

Immediate help is also available on the Georgia Crisis and Access Line: 1-800-715-4225.