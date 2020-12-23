Around Town: Reindeer visit Perry Lane Hotel’s rooftop bar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Up on the Perry Lane Hotel rooftop this week — Santa’s reindeer.

Dasher and Dancer stopped by for a photo op at the hotel’s Peregrin rooftop bar.

Guests had the chance to enjoy a cocktail and snap a festive photo. Check out the full gallery below.

