Around Town: Moet Bubbles & Pearls benefits emergency shelter

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was an evening of delicious oysters and champagne at the Moet Bubbles & Pearls event Monday, a part of Savannah’s Gourmet Seafood & Spirits Festival.

The event took place at The Drayton Hotel, with a beautiful view overlooking downtown Savannah.

The festival is implementing additional safety precautions amid the pandemic but has been able to host events this week to benefit local charities.

Monday’s event helped raise funds for Park Place Outreach Youth Emergency Shelter, which provides services to at-risk youth and their families.

