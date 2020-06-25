Army Black Daggers parachute to salute Savannah hospital workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, the Black Daggers, took a special jump Thursday for local hospital workers.

Army officials said it was their way to honor those hard at work on the COVID-19 front lines.

“We’re here to salute the heroes that are with the medical field, the hometown heroes,” said Sgt. 1st Class Craig Herndon with U.S. Army Recruiting in Savannah.

Three parachuters took the leap, first at Memorial Health and again at St. Joseph’s Hospital.