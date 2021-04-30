‘American Idol’ winner performs at new Pooler dessert bar

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler’s newest business brought in some star power Thursday night.

Candace Glover, winner of “American Idol” season 12, performed at the Chocolate Martini Bar. Guests joined the Beaufort native out on the patio.

The Chocolate Martini Bar offers live music outdoors every Thursday night. The dessert bar’s owner says he’s happy to create a space for people to start enjoying themselves again.

“It’s indicative of community support, love and trust as a whole,” Maurice Gilliard said.

“This venture took a long time for my family, specifically, so to finally have the Chocolate Bar come together for myself my family, my partners as well — and to see people happy coming — in that takes the words for me,” the owner continued.

Like many businesses — the dessert bar is hiring. Open interviews are scheduled for each Wednesday at 3 p.m. for various positions in the kitchen, and at tables. All you need to bring is your resume.