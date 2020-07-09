Alzheimer’s Association increases virtual support programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thousands of Georgians are diagnosed every year with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Local health officials said people dealing with memory loss often feel isolated––adding their concern for the additional isolation created by the pandemic.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Coastal Georgia Chapter is offering all of their education and support programs online, in addition to making more resources available to help with the new challenges created by the pandemic.

The Coastal Georgia Chapter Program Manager, Kayley Fleming, said they want people to join their virtual community and utilize the help their free programs offer.

Fleming said the pandemic has created unique challenges for people dealing with cognitive loss as well as their loved ones who are taking care of them. She said they want people to know they are not alone.

“We are also offering a COVID-19 training and education program and so it really walks though what to do if you are at home, what to do if your loved one’s in a residential community and how to get through this challenging time,” Fleming stated.

Fleming said there are consultants available 24 hours a day to offer help to family members and people with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. You can reach their helpline at (800)-272-3900.

Click HERE to register for one of their free programs.

If you want to offer support to the Alzheimer’s Association, you can click HERE to donate.