Alee Shriner’s Terror Plantation reopens with some changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular haunting spot is back open but with a few new changes this year.

Alee Shriner’s Terror Plantation reopened for the Halloween season to the public and staff say they are taking every precaution to keep people safe.

“Before they even enter the gate, their temperatures will be checked, they must wear a mask and we’ll have a mask if they don’t have one. We have hand-sanitzing stations. We also did away with a lot of things inside of the house that you had to touch such as the claustrophobic room of getting through it and touching it, we’ve done away with that. The curtains, the dividers and things like that, we’ve done away with that. Pretty much anything you have to touch we’ve done away with this year. We do sanitize the area every 20 to 30 minutes when we do our fire inspections,” Patrick Welsh, the chairman for the haunted house, said.

Keeping a haunted house running is time intensive, but employees say they do it because they love it.

“It takes about six months of planning or more. We do this all year round, we have special meetings, what we can do to make things better,” Welsh described.

The haunted attraction at the Alee Shrine Temple has been called one of the scariest haunted houses in Georgia. Part of the proceeds from tickets go to one of the 22 Shriner’s Hospitals for children around the world.

“We had a record-breaking opening weekend, so it just goes to prove that people are ready to be out and be doing things, we’ve just got to help them to ensure that they’re safe and that our workers are safe as well,” Buddy Grayson the potentate for the temple said.

The haunted attraction is open every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Click HERE to buy tickets online or to donate to their charity.