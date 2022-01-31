These local animal shelters have pets for adoption, foster

Renegade Paws Rescue

Renegade Paws Rescue is a volunteer-based organization dedicated to providing the highest level of care for unwanted, abused or injured dogs in the Coastal Empire and surrounding areas.

To contact the shelter call 912-570-5032.

Chatham County Animal Services

Chatham County Animal Services is located at 7211 Sallie Mood Dr. To adopt a pet, the shelter asks you to apply online or call 912-652-6575.

Friends of Animal Control Team Savannah (F.A.C.T.S.)

F.A.C.T.S. focuses on saving and improving the quality of life for mistreated, abused, abandoned, unwanted or just cast aside animals most in need of medical treatment.

To learn more about the shelter visit their Facebook page, contact Diane Abolt at 912-484-4438 or visit the shelter on 110 Olde Towne Rd.

One Love Animal Rescue

One Love Animal Rescue on Wilmington Island, aims to save one pet’s life at a time and advocate for local animal shelter adoptions and responsible pet ownership.

Their mailing address is 463 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, Ga. or you can give them a call at 912-351-6750.

Castaways Pet Rescue

Castaways Pet Rescue is an all-volunteer non-profit established in Darien, Ga., that prides itself on nurturing and adapting animals one at a time. The shelter has adoptable pets on its website or Facebook page.

The shelter is located at 1027 Cuthbert Ln SE, Darien, Ga. 31305

Castaways also holds adoption events weekly at the PetSmart store in Hinesville, Ga. on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. and the PetSmart Store in Brunswick from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

Effingham Animals Shelter

Effingham Animals Shelter, a municipal shelter in Effingham County, works to promote responsible animal ownership, prevent the spread of animal disease, protect the public from dangerous animals, and protect animals from dangerous humans.

For more information on the shelter — located at 804 S Laurel Street Springfield, Ga. 31329 — or a list of needed donation items, visit its Facebook page.

Coastal Pet Rescue

Coastal Pet Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless, abused and neglected dogs and cats in Savannah and surrounding areas.

Ready to adopt? See animals up for adoption here or visit the shelter in person at 7430 Thomas Ave.

Other ways to help: Shop Amazon Wish List or volunteer.

One Love Animal Rescue, Inc.

One Love Animal Rescue, Inc.’s goal is to help abandoned, neglected, abused and unwanted pets by partnering with shelters, rescue groups and the community to facilitate the adoption of these animals into permanent and loving homes.

View adoptable cats and dogs on their website or give them a call at 912-376-9787.

Beaufort County Animal Services

The Beaufort County Animal Services aims to provide temporary shelter for stray, unwanted or homeless domestic pets and livestock and to relocate them. You can visit the shelter on 10 Pritcher Point Rd, Okatie, S.C. or give them a call at 843-255-5010.

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission

Jasper Animal Rescue Mission (JARM) is dedicated to serving the people of Jasper County by providing shelter and humane care to dogs and cats that are lost, abandoned, neglected or abused.

For more information on JARM, visit their site here, its Facebook page or call 843-726-7799.

Loveable Paws Rescue

Loveable Paws Rescue says it provides long-term and temporary shelter, safety care and to lost and at-risk companion animals. You can visit the shelter at 2144 Grays Hwy, Ridgeland, S.C. or give them a call at 843-422-1549.

Palmetto Animal League (PAL)

Palmetto Animal League rescue offers animals a friendly, comfortable, low-stress environment that encourages humans to visit, adopt, volunteer and get involved. Their 7,700 square foot building is located in Riverwalk Business Park in Okatie, S.C.

You can visit the shelter at 56 Riverwalk Blvd, call 843-645-1725 or check out its wish list.

Hilton Head Humane Association

The organization spays, neuters, releases feral cats and provides food, shelter, medical, and loving care for the domesticated cats and dogs until adoptive homes are found.

The shelter can be found at 10 Humane Way or you can call them at 843-681-8686.