A&C Gold and Silver

Craig Burgess, one of the state’s most respected jewelry experts, started A&C in 1979. Since then, Craig and his wife Penny have earned the trust of thousands of shoppers both here in Savannah and throughout the country.

Signature Collection

Are you looking for one-of-a-kind jewelry at an exceptional value? A&C’s Signature Collection includes custom rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more. If you want to stand out from the crowd, the signature collection might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Diamonds and Engagement Rings

Don’t trust such an important investment to some mall franchise or jewelry assembly line. Trust Craig’s expertise to pick our exactly the right diamond or engagement ring for your special occasion without breaking your budget. In addition to having Savannah’s absolute best jewelry values, A&C offers a warm informative shopping experience, to which large box and chain stores can only aspire. After 37 years, Craig still hand selects every diamond and each piece of jewelry.

Estate Jewelry

A&C Gold and Diamonds offers one of the state’s largest selections off estate jewelry. Craig has years of experience both buying and selling estate jewelry. If you’re selling, Craig can make sure you get a fair price for your treasure. If you’re looking for a timeless item of your own, A&C is the perfect place to begin your search.