WSAV is the NBC & CW affiliate for Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry. We signed on the air on February 1, 1956, and have faithfully served Savannah, Statesboro, Hilton Head and our many neighboring Georgia and South Carolina communities with the best in local news and entertainment.

WSAV’s unique brand of On Your Side journalism has made it the area’s most critically and professionally acclaimed local news operation. Since 2012, WSAV has been recognized for superior journalism with 27 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, 70 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards, 16 Georgia Association of Broadcasters Awards, a regional Emmy Award and a National Edward R. Murrow Award.

WSAV serves the community as a watchdog and community champion, giving voices to the voiceless. This kind of connection is only made possible by the development of strong relationships our news team has fostered in both the Savannah newsroom as well our five news bureaus: Bluffton, S.C., Statesboro, Ga., Atlanta, Columbia, S.C. and Washington D.C.

WSAV.com is committed to continuing award-winning journalism with 24/7 coverage of breaking news, local sports, accurate Storm Team 3 weather and unique streaming local video content you’ll see nowhere else. Local news and weather are always available on your phone or tablet through the WSAV Mobile News App and the WSAV Storm Team 3 Weather App.

We’re proud of our town and we’re proud of our team.