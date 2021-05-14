A busy day for Savannah City Council

Savannah (WSAV) – A busy day for the Savannah City Council, starting with a presentation during council work session from the Housing Authority.

The authority layed out its plan developing and preserving affordable housing throughout the city. Among the proposed plans, a proposal to diversify the use of vacant land on part of the Hitch Village. The redevelopment would include building a joint Early Learning Center and YMCA branch. A Boys and Girls Club is also part of the proposal, as is an adult learning facility that could use money donated to the Goodwill of Southeast Savannah by billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott. Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.



A heated exchange between Mayor Van Johnson and At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter kicked off the regular council meeting.

Gibson carter pushed for an early vote on a resolution to eliminate single use plastic bags in Savannah, but Mayor Johnson immediately objected saying “I want the city manager… he has requested time to make sure that it is in line with what city staff is able to do.” Council voted down Gibson-Carter’s attempts at an early vote, keeping the item on the council’s May 27th agenda.



The council also approved an agreement to lease 303 light-duty vehicles for city staff use, including 21 electric and 91 hybrid vehicles for nearly $1.5 million dollars.



The council also extended the mayor’s mask order through monday May 31st.