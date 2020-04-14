Odum tornado, high-end EF-1

On the morning of April 13, 2020, a high-end EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph hit the city of Odum, GA.

There were eight reported injuries, and 41 structures were seriously damaged or destroyed.

The tornado traveled east-northeastward for a little more than 4.5 miles before lifting up. The path width was 440 yards. The tornado first touched down at 7:25am and lifted at 7:30am.

In just that short amount of time, toppled trees smashed into windows and onto people’s houses along US Hwy 341. The severe weather also caused widespread power outages.

Out of the eight people injured, three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have been released.

One mobile home was ripped off its foundation and thrown nearly 100 feet.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

EFO: Weak, winds of 65-85 mph

EF1: Weak, winds of 86-110 mph

EF2: Strong, winds of 111-135 mph

EF3: Strong, winds of 136-165 mph

EF4: Violent, winds of 166-200 mph

EF5: Violent, winds stronger than 200 mph