WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A wave of praise came from political leaders Thursday after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear a mask in most situations.

"Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual press briefing from the White House coronavirus task force.