SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Savannah Bananas will play the final home game of their season on Thursday, Aug. 26 due to the reinstatement of a ban on public events in city-owned property, among other COVID restrictions.

The Bananas were scheduled to play the finale of their annual Breakfast Bowl series with the Macon Bacon at the city-owned Grayson Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 28. Banana Ball Beer Fest, which was scheduled for October 2, has also been called off.

Fans with tickets to Saturday's game will be allowed to exchange them for a 2022 game instead.