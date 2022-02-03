White House goes red, white and blue for Olympics

China 2022

by: Alex Gangitano, Austin Kellerman

  • WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 03: A man checks his mobile phone as the White House is illuminated in red, white and blue in support of the Team USA Olympians and Paralympians on February 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. The 2022 Winter Olympics begin today in Beijing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The White House was illuminated in red, white and blue Thursday night in support of the Team USA Olympians and Paralympians.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden will be watching the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite the U.S.’s diplomatic boycott of the games.

“Absolutely,” Psaki said when asked if Biden will be watching.

“Yes, we are looking forward to it and to cheering on our American athletes who will be competition,” she added.

The U.S. is not sending any government officials to Beijing for the Winter Games. Biden in December announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, citing the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang along with other human rights abuses.

