USA’s Brittany Bowe captures bronze in 1000m

American Brittany Bowe, the reigning world champion in the the women’s speed skating 1000m, finished third at the Olympics to earn bronze in Beijing.

Miho Takagi of Japan set the Olympic record to win gold with a time of 1:13.19.

Bowe skated in the final pairing of 15 and recorded a time of 1:14.61.

The 33-year-old is the first American to earn a medal in the women’s 1000m at the Olympics since Chris Witty in 2002. She said she wanted to keep the momentum going after her friend and teammate Erin Jackson won the women’s 500m on Sunday.

“I got off to a great start, really strong and fast, but my lap speed just hasn’t been there,” Bowe told the media. “I was going for gold, but I’ll take the bronze. I’m proud of the performance.”

Takagi and Bowe had terrific starts, each opening with a split time of 17.60. The Japanese skater’s final 400m lap was stronger at 28.71.

Takagi is the first Japanese skater to win the women’s 1000m gold medal. She finished second in the 500m behind Jackson and in the 1500m after Wuest. The 27-year-old nearly secured a gold medal in the women’s team pursuit, but her teammate and sister Nana Takagi fell during the final lap.

Takagi is now a seven-time Olympic medalist.

Speed skating returns on Friday with the men’s 1000m race. The action will start at 3:30 a.m. ET.