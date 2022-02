COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former pediatric nurse practitioner (NP) pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in a case that centers more than 30,000 images and videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, Snapchat notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that five files of suspected child pornography were being uploaded by user 'clint31824' on Nov. 21, 2019.