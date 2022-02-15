USA in tight battle for final curling semifinal spots

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 15: John Landsteiner, Christopher Plys and Matt Hamilton of Team United States compete against Team Italy during the Men’s Curling Round Robin Session on Day 11 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Aquatics Centre on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

(NBC) — Two of the four men’s curling semifinal spots have been locked up, and a host of teams will now battle for the third and fourth.

Sweden and Great Britain already have their spots in the medal rounds locked in.

At 5-3, Canada currently sits at No. 3 with one game left on its schedule. Directly behind them is the team from the Russian Olympic Committee and Team USA, tied for fourth at 4-4 each.

All three of Canada, the ROC, and the U.S. have one game remaining. The ROC will finish round robin play on Wednesday against Great Britain (1:05 a.m. ET). Canada’s final game will also come against Great Britain in the final session of play (Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. ET).

Team GBR currently sits 6-1 overall, and No. 2 in the standings.

SEE MORE: Another late mistake costs Team USA men’s curling in loss to Italy

Team USA has perhaps the easiest road to the semifinals, though they likely need to win to move on. John Shuster’s team will finish round robin play against Denmark, the last place team in the standings. Denmark’s only win in the 2022 Games came against Norway on Monday.

Team USA would own the tiebreaker with the ROC thanks to a 6-5 win over Sergey Glukhov’s team in the first game of round robin play.

The ROC would own a tiebreak with Canada after defeating Brad Gushue’s team, 7-6, on Tuesday.

SEE MORE: Men’s curling Session 10: Great Britain hands Sweden its first loss

Switzerland (3-4) is currently sixth in the standings, with the same number of losses as the U.S. and ROC, and one fewer game played. The Swiss team will play its final two games against China (3-5) (Wed., 1:05 a.m. ET), and top ranked Sweden (Wed., 8:05 p.m. ET).

Sweden is No. 1 in the field, sitting 7-1 overall. Niklas Edin’s team started 7-0 and had already qualified for the semifinals prior to Tuesday’s Session 10 loss to Great Britain.

Men’s curling standings

1 – Sweden (7-1) (qualified for semifinals)

2 – Great Britain (6-1) (qualified for semifinals)

3 – Canada (5-3)

4 – ROC (4-4)

4 – USA (4-4)

6 – Switzerland (3-4)

7 – China (3-5)

7 – Norway (3-5)

9 – Italy (2-5)

10 – Denmark (1-6)