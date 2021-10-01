China 2022

Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime & Safety
Community
Traffic
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Hunger Action Month
National News
International News
Military
Politics
Washington
Health News
Education
Technology
What’s Trending
Ahmaud Arbery Case
Murdaugh Investigations
Top Stories
Savannah State students can look forward to graduation in December
NASA shares stunning photo of ‘elegant’ galaxy
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
Tracking the Tropics: Both Sam & Victor quickly weakening
Gallery
On Your Side
Consumer Reports
Submit Story Ideas
Weather
Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
VIPIR Radar
Live Cams
Hurricane Central
Report a Closing
WSAV Weather NOW App
Kris’ Weather Blog
WSAV NOW Weather
Marine and Tides
Climate Change
Hurricane Guide
Storm Watch 2021
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
WSAV NOW
WSAV Live Newscasts
Live News Coverage
Video Center
Weather Blog
Sports Podcast
Newsfeed Now
Then and Now
News App
Weather App
Top Stories
Smithereens Smash and Dash offers new way to de-stress in Savannah
Video
Top Stories
Deep Center hosts Block by Block education program for Savannah teens
Video
A new way to picnic in the park with Scenic Siesta
Video
Zonta Club of Savannah partners with nonprofit to help fight human trafficking
Video
Girl Boss Studios: A women’s collaborative business movement
Video
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Athlete of the Week
Podcast
College Sports
The Big Game
Built Ford Tough Fans
Georgia Southern
Georgia Bulldogs
Jaguars
Falcons
Braves
Top Stories
Heinicke late TD to McKissic, Washington beats Falcons 34-30
Gallery
Top Stories
Georgia Southern runs for 7 TDs, beats Arkansas State 59-33
Video
White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0
Video
Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro
Video
Jaguars trying to help kicker Lambo through confidence woes
Gallery
Features
Contests
Celebrations
Savannah Jazz Festival
Clear the Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Buddy Check 3
Perfect Pet
Around Town
Community Calendar
3 Gives Back with Mercedes Benz of Hilton Head
This Is Our History
BestReviews
Coastal Experts
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
Education Station
WSAV CW
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Email Newsletter Signup
Meet the Team
Download the App
Regional News Partners
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
More China 2022 Headlines
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
Trending Stories
Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting
Tracking the Tropics: Both Sam & Victor quickly weakening
Gallery
Former Lt. Army Colonel Joyce Griggs announces 2022 congressional bid
Video
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
VMI, Citadel have women commanders for cadets for 1st time