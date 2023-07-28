SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Next up in our 15 for 15 series — a look at the Atom Smashers of Johnson High as the Steven Smith era begins its first season.

Last year, Johnson felt like they let a game or two slip away, which prevented them from making the playoffs for a third consecutive year. This year, the Atom Smashers hope to build off last year’s 5-5 overall record and 3-4 region record.

This should be an attainable goal with Smith’s promotion. The first-year head coach said he’s excited about the depth at quarterback.

“In the past, we kind of relied on one guy and hoped, fingers crossed, nothing happened,” Smith said. “But this year, we actually have some depth at the quarterback position.”

Thomas Hill, senior defensive end/tackle says he’s most excited for the game against Savannah Christian.

“They made us their homecoming game because they really think they are going to do us like that,” Hill said, “but they don’t know. They don’t know.”

That highly anticipated matchup is set for Oct. 10.

Stay tuned for our next 15 for 15 feature on Jenkins this Monday.