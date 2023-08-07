STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro is less than two weeks away from the beginning of the Matt Dobson era.

The first-year head coach is a product of Georgia Southern. He comes charged with returning Blue Devils back to the glory days of the early aughts when Statesboro won two state titles in five seasons. The last time the Blue and White advanced past the first round of the state playoffs was in 2013.

Coach Dobson said he’s gotten buy-in from his top players, which has made his transition easier. He hopes to return to Statesboro to play on Thanksgiving and maybe beyond.

“You better be able to run the football and stop the run,” Dobson said. “Now, that’s not to say that we are not going to throw it around. We’re definitely going to throw it more than Statesboro has here in a long time. But you still better be able to run the football, you better physical, you better be good up front. We’re trying to find ways to run the football and stop the run and be physical when the weather turns cold and nasty late in the season.”

Statesboro opens the season on the road. They travel to glynn academy on Aug. 18.