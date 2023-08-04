EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we look at South Effingham under new head coach Loren Purvis.

And while Purvis is in his first year as head coach, he served as an assistant coach on the team in 2019 and 2020 under Nathan Clark.

One of the big adjustments Coach Purvis made was minimal adjustments. He is going to keep the principles of the wing-t offense and stack defense in place. He feels this will help a team that is really close to making the playoffs get over the hump and the players like that things are staying the same.

“We went the whole season learning that,” senior wide receiver Ashton Troutman said. “It wouldn’t be smart to discard it or throw it away. I’m happy that we can just use that and modify it a little bit and hopefully have some success with it.”

“Keep something that we’re used to and not rush into something new and keep us together,” senior outside linebacker Jeremiah Washington said.

South Effinghman has not made the playoffs since 2019. They open the season on Aug. 18 at home against Vidalia.

Last season, South Effingham had a record of 4-5 and 2-6 in Region 2 of Class six A.