SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We continue our 15 for 15 series with a look at the school some would still call the new school on the block, the Islands Sharks.

The Sharks are looking forward to a fresh start this season. Last year was tough, the Sharks did not win a game. They finished the season with an 0 and ten record. However, as Head Coach Deshawn Printup enters his 4th year, he feels optimistic about his team. He said last year gave them a chance to self-reflect on their mistakes, but most importantly, make the proper corrections.

“We can only go up from here. Last year, was kind of a disappointing season, we didn’t do the things that we wanted to do. Went back to the drawing board and got some things in line that we needed to work on outside of football. So, I think this year will be a good year,” Printup explained.

Cornerback Carson Kurdys added, “We are trying to change the attitude over here and change the mindset. We got rebuild from the bottom… and just have a better season this year.”

Islands opens the season on the road with a tough match-up taking on Calvary Day on August 18.