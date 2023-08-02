HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — We continue our 15 for 15 series with Hilton Head Island.

They have not had a winning season since 2020 and that year they only played four games because of the pandemic.

However, Coach BJ Payne believes this could be the year the Seahawks turn it around.

Hilton Head High has always had talent. They have produced players like Notre Dame’s Jaylen Sneed, Wake Forrest’s Chris Marable and even Poona Ford who now plays in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.

So what’s going to make this year different? Coach Payne says it’s the system, the Seahawks have a new offensive coordinator so expect to see a personal change. But, Coach Payne keeps those cards close to his chest.

“We are just going to have a different look on offense,” Payne told News 3. “I don’t want to get into it too much, but we’ve really catered to our personal. What fits us this year, with the group of guys we have and we are really excited about it.

Defensive end Shaikh Thompson said, “I feel like we have a really good chance at winning regions this year, especially because of our new offensive coordinator…”

Hilton Head High plays Battery Creek for its first game on Aug. 18.