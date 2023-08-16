SPRINGFIELD, Ga, (WSAV) – The Effingham County football team comes into the season looking to make a deep run in the playoffs this year.

They are coming off a second-place region finish last year, but they were four points away from winning the region championship. Players say it’s imperative to start the season with a win versus Richmond Hill.

“It’s very important to get our momentum going through the year,” Horton said. “Last year, we had a loss and then we had another loss and we had to find momentum to start going.”

“I’m confident in all the work that we’ve put in that we’ll go out and play our game,” quarterback Nate Hayes said. “Richmond Hill is a great team to play against, very competitive, very physical. I trust my guys that we’ll be able to play our game and hopefully we can out with a win.”

“That’s how you open up your campaign,” senior running back Jayden Evans said. “This how you show everybody what you’re about. I feel like showing everybody what we got in this bag and what we can do and how we come together and play as a team that’s going to be a real big deal.”

Effingham County opens the season on Aug. 18 on the road against Richmond Hill, which is our WSAV Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week. It will air on the CW at 7:30 p.m.