SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We continue our look at 15 teams in 15 days with the Calvary Day Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers come in with high expectations, their offense is loaded. Jake Merklinger is one of the top quarterbacks in the state Micheal Smith is one of the best tight ends in the state… and they just added wide receiver Thomas Blackshear. We saw how good this offense could be in the first quarter of their scrimmage with Dodge County. They put up 21 points in 12 minutes — all their points came through the air… the players feel the scrimmage was successful.

“We’ve only been in pads for a like a week,” Blackshear said, “People came down hitting and making big plays like Daimir (Hicks) and Jalen Hicks and they are just freshmen.”

“As a team,” senior tight end Michael Smith said, “we go to see the young guys and how they produce during the offseason. We’ve basically been building chemistry with a bunch of people — like the new faces that we have like Thomas (Blackshear) and just building chemistry with the rest of our teammates.”

Earlier this week, the Maxwell Projections came out and ranked Calvary Day ninth in the state. The first game of the season is Aug. 18 at home against Islands.