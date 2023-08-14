PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) The Bryan County Football team is the definition of resilient.

They went from playing 17 freshmen in 2020 and winning zero games to winning three games in two seasons ago and last year they had a winning record at 6-5 and made the first round of the playoffs.

This season, Bryan County can accomplish a lot of firsts in school history. They could win the first outright region title, they could have back-to-back winning seasons and they could make it past the first round of the playoffs.

The players reflected on the past and look forward to the future.

“The talk in school nobody believed in us to a win a game,” senior running back Austin Clemons said. “That’s tough. Actually losing and then coming in next week and everybody is like y’all not going to win, why are y’all even playing.”

“I think this is going to be our best season yet,” senior linebacker Tanner Ennis said. “We’re a lot older. I think we have 21 seniors. We’re an older team this year, so I think it’s going to be really good.”

“We harp on {winning a region title},” senior quarterback Sean Hill said. “We preach urgency and in order to win a region championship you have to be urgent about everything you do.”

Bryan County opens the season on Aug. 18 on the road against Lincoln County.