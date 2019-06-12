Skip to content
WSAV
Headlines
City-backed clean-up coming to neglected graveyard
Bill would ban offshore drilling
3 On Your Side: Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
Man on the run after wild crash in Savannah neighborhood
Bulloch County ‘Book Bus’ on the road to improve literacy
Top Stories
1 flown to hospital following deputy-involved shooting in Bulloch Co.
WATCH: Grandfather, former teacher tears up as children sing to him
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Lady’s Island
River Street Sweets•Savannah’s Candy Kitchen giving back for National Praline Day
Our Hometown: 43rd Annual Daufuskie Day Celebration
FUGITIVE FILES: Update: Man wanted for felony theft turns himself in
Georgia sets 2020 presidential primary voting date, leaves Super Tuesday
Employees at two more S.C. restaurants test positive for Hepatitis A
S.C. mother arrested after baby tests positive for cocaine
SPD seeks help identifying suspects caught on camera damaging power box
Crime & Safety
1 flown to hospital following deputy-involved shooting in Bulloch Co.
2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting on Lady’s Island
FUGITIVE FILES: Update: Man wanted for felony theft turns himself in
S.C. mother arrested after baby tests positive for cocaine
SPD seeks help identifying suspects caught on camera damaging power box
National News
CDC issues measles summer travel warning
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today, here’s how to get one
Man shot in gunfire exchange outside Dallas courthouse dies
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
North Carolina teen recovering after shark attack, amputated leg
Georgia News
Georgia sets 2020 presidential primary voting date, leaves Super Tuesday
WATCH: Atlanta kids serenade mounted police with ‘Old Town Road’
Gov. Brian Kemp to travel to South Korea for economic development
Two GA men arrested in $120M insurance fraud scheme
Clemency hearing set for man facing execution in Georgia
South Carolina News
Hundreds honor unclaimed Navy veteran at Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Bluffton Firefighters helping one of their own with weekend benefit
Lowcountry fast food restaurant robbed twice in 8 days
UPDATE: Death sentence for South Carolina father who killed his 5 kids
South Carolina father won’t testify in death penalty trial
Don't Miss
Teen drives car through Athens Chick-fil-A
Strangers save boy from drowning in Bluffton
Gator breaks lasso being removed from Hilton Head pool
Police apprehend scaly citizen in Pooler neighborhood
Rescue group believes dog was used for target practice in Georgia
VIDEO: Jacksonville Zoo welcomes baby giraffe
After yearlong search, Florida wildlife officials catch 5-foot lizard
WSAV News 3 On Your Side