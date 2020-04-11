Skip to content
WSAV-TV
Savannah
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video Center
Local News
Crime & Safety
Traffic
Community
Georgia News
South Carolina News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
WSAV Ahora
Our Changing Climate
Buddy Check 3
All Politics Are Local
Vaping Unveiled
National News
Washington
Health News
Education
Entertainment News
Download the free WSAV News app
Top Stories
Local colleges, universities awarded millions in COVID-19 relief
Video
Watch: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
Video
SC officials discuss COVID-19, severe weather response
Video
Neighbors left without power Monday after severe storms hit Liberty County
Video
Weather
Storm Team 3 Forecast
Weather News
Alerts
WSAV NOW Weather
Fast Fit Titan Radar
Live Cams
Our Changing Climate
Weather She Wrote Blog
Hurricane Central
Storm Watch Hurricane Special
Marine and Tides
Storm Team 3 Storm Tracker with Your Local Ford Dealers
Report a Closing
Closings Alert Sign Up
Download the free WSAV Weather app
On Your Side
Send an On Your Side story
Watch On Your Side stories
Consumer Reports
Crisis Hotline Information
Top Stories
A message to our viewers: WSAV is On Your Side with coronavirus coverage
Video
Top Stories
Chatham County workers receive protective gear, smaller crews after On Your Side report
Video
Top Stories
Chatham County workers want cleaner working conditions as COVID-19 fears increase
Video
Livestream
WSAV Newscasts
WSAV.com NOW
Sports
Local Sports
WSAV.com NOW Sports
College Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Masters Tournament
Friday Night Blitz
Puppy Picks with Farah & Farah
Built Ford Tough Fans
Top Stories
Tormenta FC player tries online gaming to help foundation
Video
Top Stories
Top Masters in history: Future arrives with Tiger’s record Masters win
PODCAST: One-on-one with Jenkins’ new head football coach
Video
Top Masters in history: Tiger wins Masters to cap remarkable comeback
Eagles’ Freeman dedicates ‘senior year, round 2’ to her father
Video
Features
Events
Community Calendar
Contests
Our Heroes
Photo Galleries
Pay It Forward With Peacock Automotive
3 on Your Side
This Is Our History
Community Corner
St. Jude Dream Home
March for Babies
Then and Now
Remarkable Women
Celebrations
Fitness and You with Tina
Perfect Pet
WSAV Photographer Showcase
Jensen’s Pet Corner
Coastal Experts
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Shows
Programming
The Bridge
WSAV CW
The Mel Robbins Show
The VeryVera Show
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
WSAV Mobile Apps
Advertise With Us
Work for WSAV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Headlines
Hospital surge capacity top of mind as Kemp expands COVID-19 screening to asymptomatic people
Video
Tornado leaves 5 dead in Hampton County
Video
Local colleges, universities awarded millions in COVID-19 relief
Video
Watch: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
Video
SC officials discuss COVID-19, severe weather response
Video
More Top Stories
coronavirus coverage
Georgia cases
South Carolina cases
School information
Watch live at 11:30, 3 & 9
Latest Video
Local colleges, universities awarded millions in COVID-19 relief
Video
Local woman crochets special bands to make face masks more comfortable
Video
Surge capacity top of mind for Gov. Kemp
Video
SC officials discuss COVID-19, severe weather
Video
Landmark oak tree damaged in Midway
Video
Homes damaged in Liberty County after Monday storms
Video
Deadly tornado tears through Hampton County neighborhood
Video
Tornado destroys neighborhood in Hampton County
Video
Possible tornado hits Wayne County
Video
Top Stories
Neighbors left without power Monday after severe storms hit Liberty County
Video
With so few driving to work, auto insurers promise money back
Video
8 hurt, including 3 hospitalized after possible tornado strikes Wayne Co.
Video
UPDATE: Tybee Island issues citations as traffic increases on island
Video
Telfair Museums takes its art collections, activities online
Video
Trump claims absolute authority on when to reopen economy
Video
Second Chatham County inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Savannah City Council discusses COVID-19 response, hazard pay, drones
Video
Police share video message thanking Chatham Co. residents for staying home
Video
SPD officers to wear face masks to stop spread of COVID-19
More Top Stories
Crime & Safety
Garden City police looking for missing teen known to frequent Savannah
Georgia man charged for child sex crimes
Savannah Police Department uses drones to enforce social distancing
Video
Crews extinguish fire at Beaufort apartments after young girl tells dad to call 911
GDC searching for Coastal Transitional Center resident who did not return from work
More Crime & Safety News
National News
Census Bureau asks Congress to delay deadline until Halloween
Video
Virus closes some meat plants, raising fears of shortages
Trump claims absolute authority on when to reopen economy
Video
Lawmaker: Trump officials want delay in census due to virus
Could old vaccines for other germs protect against COVID-19?
More National News News
Georgia News
8 hurt, including 3 hospitalized after possible tornado strikes Wayne Co.
Video
Hospital surge capacity top of mind as Kemp expands COVID-19 screening to asymptomatic people
Video
Local Kroger customers can now round up purchase to fight hunger, waste amid coronavirus
Georgia man charged for child sex crimes
Savannah church hosts drive-thru Easter service
Video
More Georgia News News
South Carolina News
SC officials discuss COVID-19, severe weather response
Video
Local Kroger customers can now round up purchase to fight hunger, waste amid coronavirus
Deputy and other driver killed in South Carolina wreck
Gov. McMaster declares new state of emergency for SC, same provisions
Woman who accused guard of prison sexual assault gets $55,000
More South Carolina News News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Tybee Island issues citations as traffic increases on island
Video
IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts
Hospital surge capacity top of mind as Kemp expands COVID-19 screening to asymptomatic people
Video
Savannah Police Department uses drones to enforce social distancing
Video
Savannah City Council discusses COVID-19 response, hazard pay, drones
Video
Stock Market Overview
Market Data
by TradingView
WSAV News 3 On Your Side
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Tybee Island issues citations as traffic increases on island
Video
IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts
Hospital surge capacity top of mind as Kemp expands COVID-19 screening to asymptomatic people
Video
Savannah Police Department uses drones to enforce social distancing
Video
Savannah City Council discusses COVID-19 response, hazard pay, drones
Video